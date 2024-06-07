A four-day election to pick a new European Parliament that will confront growing security, industrial, and political problems got underway in the Netherlands on Thursday.

There will be legislative elections in the EU on Friday in Ireland and the Czech Republic, on Saturday in Malta, Slovakia, and Latvia, and on Sunday in the remaining 27 EU member states.

The main internal political threat facing the EU is best summed up by the Dutch vote: the rise in popularity of far-right nationalist and euroskeptic parties that seek to destroy the EU from within.

External challenges facing the EU included industrial competition from China and the United States, a security threat from Russia and the existential threat of climate change.

The 720-seat parliament co-decides with national governments on laws that govern the bloc’s single market of 450 million people, its 1-trillion-euro ($1.09 trillion) long-term budget, fiscal rules and laws to prevent climate change.

First projections of results are expected after 2100 GMT on Sunday, following exit polls soon after 1800 GMT.

European Greens, facing a farmer and industry backlash against costly EU policies limiting CO2 emissions, look set to be among the big losers.

According to polls, pro-European parties on the right and left, as well as liberals and Greens, would have a lower majority than the current parliament, limiting efforts to pass new EU legislation or increase EU integration.

The next parliament’s mandate expires in 2029. It will discuss the EU’s next seven-year budget, which must be in place by 2028, as Ukraine, Moldova, and Western Balkan countries seek admission.

The rule of unanimity in voting may also need to be modified to accommodate the needs of a larger group.

The makeup of the new parliament will also serve as the starting point for the appointment of the new head of the European Union’s executive body, the European Commission, which has the exclusive authority to propose new EU regulations.