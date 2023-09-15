Tunisia has barred a team from the European Parliament from entering its country, eliciting angry reactions from MEPs, some of whom have called for the suspension of the EU-Tunis migration accord.

This collaboration, which was signed with considerable fanfare in Tunis in July, is intended to lower the number of migrants departing the Tunisian coast in exchange for hundreds of millions of euros in European aid.

Advertisement

The group of five MEPs, including three French, was scheduled to travel to Tunis on Thursday “to better understand the current political situation” and assess the accord.

Led by the German Michael Gahler (EPP, Christian Democrat), she was to meet members of civil society, trade unionists and representatives of the Tunisian opposition.

In a letter addressed to the EU delegation in Tunis, the Tunisian authorities limit themselves to indicating that these deputies of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will “not be authorized to enter the national territory”.

Advertisement

The Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament immediately called for the “immediate” suspension of this “migratory partnership”.

A Commission spokesperson, questioned about the impact of the Tunisian decision, expressed her “surprise” on Thursday, but judged that the continuation of the dialogue was “even more important in the face of the unprecedented challenges we are encountering”.

Tunisia, along with Libya, is the principal point of departure for thousands of migrants crossing the central Mediterranean on their way to Europe and arriving in Italy.

Ms von der Leyen traveled to Tunis to sign the agreement with the leaders of government of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Advertisement

Following the 2015 migration crisis, EU members reached a deal with Ankara to reduce the number of migrants arriving in Europe in exchange for substantial financial compensation; a portion of the 6 billion euros promised at the time must still be provided.