Morocco has announced the commencement of an aid program to assist and rehouse occupants of around 50,000 buildings damaged in last week’s deadly earthquake.

Since it struck last Friday in Al-Haouz province, south of tourist mecca Marrakesh, the magnitude 6.8 earthquake has killed about 3,000 people and injured over 5,600 more.

Those left homeless would be given temporary refuge in “structures designed to withstand cold and bad weather, or in reception sites equipped with all the necessary amenities,” according to a statement issued by the royal office following a meeting presided over by King Mohamed VI.

The Moroccan authorities have also ordered urgent aid of 30,000 dirhams (nearly $3,000) to households affected by the disaster, the statement added.

It said this would form the first stage of a programme covering some 50,000 homes that had fully or partially collapsed in the quake.

The number of people left without homes by the quake, which has devastated numerous entire villages in Morocco’s Atlas mountain region, is not known.

The royal office stated that 140,000 dirhams (about $13,600) will be granted for entirely destroyed residences, in addition to 80,000 dirhams for partially collapsed structures.

Morocco has permitted rescue teams from Spain, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to come to its help, but has so far rebuffed requests from numerous other countries, including the United States, France, and some Middle Eastern countries.