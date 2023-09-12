Oyo State Government has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over the earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured.

Governor Seyi Makinde through a statement by this spokesperson Olanrewaju Suleiman, described the disaster as saddening, expressing the solidarity of the people of Oyo State with the Moroccan Government at this trying period.’

Governor Makinde prayed to God to grant repose to the souls of the deceased, while also wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

According to the statement “The Government and People of Oyo State stand in solidarity with the Government and People of Morocco at this trying period, following Friday’s earthquake that has left thousands dead and others injured.

“We express our heartfelt condolences on the loss of close to 3,000 lives and our prayers for the injured are that they have a speedy recovery.