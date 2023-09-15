The United States (US) military has resumed operations in Niger, including the use of drones and different aircraft from the nation’s airbases, according to General James Hecker, the commander of Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

According to a Pentagon official, the mission had been put on hold by the military takeover at the end of July, but all other American military operations in the nation were still on hold.

Advertisement

“We can confirm that U.S. forces in Niger have conducted “intelligence and reconnaissance flights to ward off threats and ensure the protection of our forces”, said the spokesperson for the Pentagon’s Africa Command.

“We have obtained approval from the appropriate authorities,” she clarified, noting nonetheless that “the United States always reserves the right to conduct operations with the aim of protecting our forces and our staff, if necessary.

Despite the fact that surveillance flights have started, the spokesperson noted that contacts with Nigerien forces, such as training or anti-terrorist cooperation, are still on hold.

Advertisement

Approximately 1,100 American soldiers are stationed in Niger, where they are fighting terrorist organizations that are active in the country.

On September 7, the Pentagon declared that it was moving its troops “as a precaution,” moving some soldiers from a location in the city Niamey to an air base further north.