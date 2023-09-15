North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a Russian fighter jet plant sanctioned by the West on Friday.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for a summit on Wednesday, they talked military problems, the Ukraine conflict, and increasing collaboration.

South Korea and the United States warned on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia violated UN sanctions against Pyongyang, and that the allies would make sure there was a cost.

Putin told journalists that Russia was “not going to violate anything”, but would keep developing relations with North Korea.

His Spokesman said no agreements had been signed during Kim’s visit on military issues or any other topic.

Kim, 39, on Friday visited aviation facilities in the far Eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant and the Yakovlev plant, both units of United Aircraft Corporation, which is sanctioned by the West.

At the Gagarin plant, which is also specifically sanctioned by the United States, Kim inspected the assembly workshops where the Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighter and Su-57 fighter are made, escorted by Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, the Government said.