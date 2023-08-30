The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has begun a five-day training program for police and other security personnel in Borno State on dealing with Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV).

In his speech at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary, Borno Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Alhaji Mohammed Hamza, lauded UNFPA for its sustained interventions as a Lead Partner in reproductive health in the state.

He also commended the efforts of Borno Police Command, FIDA and NAWOJ, among others, in fighting and strengthening GBV prevention and services to conflict affected women and children in Borno.

“It is very important because this is the first time we are witnessing training of our security agencies on GBV and other related sexual violence where almost two million individuals are in need of GBV intervention in North East States in 2023. Borno has the greatest percentage (48%), Adamawa (34%) and Yobe (18%). This training will enable our security personnel to stand together with our traditional rulers in solidarity, not just as citizens of Borno or Adamawa. But they will do so as global citizens committed to shared cause, the eradication of sexual violence at all lives and human endeavours,” Hamza said.

Hamza reiterated the commitment of Borno government and partners to the protection and provision of quality access to medical care and justice to survivors.

Some of the topics at the ongoing training includes: GBV Attitude and Perception, Services needed by GBV Survivours and Referral, GBV Case Management, Review of GBV Legal Framework Penal Code. Role of Forensic in GBV Crime Investigation, Safety, Child Right Act, amongst others.