The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has revealed that the country has recorded an increase in killings and kidnappings from 499 in April to 658 in May.

Other human rights violations recorded in May are 323 cases of child abandonment and 27 cases of killing of security officers among others.

It is the 5th edition of the commission’s dashboard and 55,299 complaints were received.

The violations recorded in the month of May affects an estimated 157,368 persons across the country.

This indicates that despite efforts, put in place there are still instances where those entrusted with upholding the law become violators of human rights.

While it is essential to maintain law and order, it must be done in a manner that respects the dignity and rights of every individual.

The commission observed a troubling increase in violations of economic, social, and cultural rights.

A breakdown of the kidnapping in the 6 geo political zones records

The police has been identified as the main violators of human rights in the month of May with 40,138 cases.

On the violation of children’s rights 323 cases of abandonment were recorded followed by 89 cases of violence, assault and torture