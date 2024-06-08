The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has called on the tripartite Committee on minimum wage to arrive at a harmonised figure as citizens count down to the expiration of the seven-day resumed negotiations.

Its Executive Secretary, Stephen Adegbite, also called on the state governors and organised labour to join hands with the government in keeping the jobs of many citizens.

Nigeria is in the middle of a minimum wage crisis.

On Monday, economic activities, including essential services, were grounded.

A commitment from President Bola Tinubu for a minimum wage higher than N60000 brought organised labour back to the negotiation table.

Since Tuesday, when the resolution was reached, the tripartite Committee has been meeting but is yet to arrive at a figure.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Stephen Adegbite, commended organised labour for suspending the strike.

He called on labour to consider the ability of the private sector, which is the largest employer of labour to pay, and for state governors to show more commitment in achieving a living wage for the workers.

He said the increase in monthly allocations for states should translate to improved living conditions of the people

Stephen Adegbite says the commission is set to incorporate Agricultural skill acquisition, especially for youths into the pilgrimage experience.

The Commission challenges the government at State and National Levels to speed up the process of ameliorating the economic hardship faced by the people such that the dividends of democracy trickles down to those in dire need.