The state government of Zamfara has refuted reports circulating in certain media outlets alleging that armed bandits kidnapped 500 people from several towns inside the Birnin Magaji local government area.

The story, which came from rumor mongers and state opponents, was denied by the government.

In a similar development, the army recently cleared out the hideouts of a prominent bandit kingpin named Abu Dan Dunkwuifa. He was known for terrorizing villages in Bungudu and Maru local councils, among other bandits in Magama Mai Take in the Dansadau area.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Suleiman Bala Idris says the Lawal’s administration is fully committed to protecting lives and property of all residents

Governor Dauda Lawal according to the statement commended efforts of the Joint Task Force over the renewed large-scale onslaught against bandits in the troubled areas of the State.

The government said military authorities had last weekend deployed additional troops in its quest to win the war against bandits in volatile areas.

The operation has resulted in significant successes in Bungudu, Tsafe, Maru, and Zurmi local government areas, leading to the elimination of the bandit kingpin, Abu Dan Dunkwuifa, famous for terrorizing villages in Bungudu and Maru.

“In Magama Mai Rake of Dansadau area in Maru LGA, the troops have successfully killed scores of bandits”

Several kidnap victims were rescued and rustled cattle were also recovered during another raid on bandit camps in Nasarawan Burkullu, Kamaru, Tungar Rogo, and Matsare villages in Bukkuyyum Local Government area

“The renewed military onslaught in Nasarawan Burkullu in Bukkuyum LGA resulted in the rescue of many kidnapped victims in Kamaru, Tungar Rogo, and Matsare villages, as well as the recovery of many rustled cows”

The Zamfara state government sympathised with the affected communities over the recent attacks and abduction of persons while describing the military action as commendable.

It said “We described the ongoing military onslaught against bandits as a necessary measure to disrupt their criminal activities” The statement reads.

“The government sympathises with communities and individuals affected by recent bandit attacks” Gov. Lawal Said.

” I assure all of you of my full and continued support to the troops at the frontline. Gov. Lawal assured.

The Zamfara state government assured of its continuous support and assistance especially to the troops to make Zamfara a crime free state

“Our government will continue to support the troops fighting insecurity and extend all necessary emergency support to the victims of banditry in the state.”