Officers of Lagos environmental sanitation corps have arrested two illegal caretakers for leasing out an uncompleted government school in Amuwo Odofin area.

While raiding the uncompleted building, Corps Marshall of the corps, Olaniyan Cole issued an eviction notice to other illegal occupants of shanties and uncompleted structures across the state.

The latest raid on ungoverned spaces in Lagos state is one of the populated local governments: Amuwo Odofin.

After weeks of investigation, the environmental sanitation corps discovered that apart from the two structures in use, an abandoned two-storey building on the premises of the Iganmu Senior High School is serving as a hub for illegal activities.

Just a few occupants were discovered in deserted and unsanitized rooms, most of them left personal belongings and a poultry room full of birds that were confiscated by the officers.

Originally intended as a school for children with special needs during the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, the unfinished building has been unlawfully leased out on a daily, weekly and monthly basis by Fatai Awosanya who is supposed to be the security personnel for the school.

For the shanties outside the school, the eviction notice seemed too short for most of them.

While some watched the officers tear apart their shops, others rushed to save what they can save.