Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi has signed into law a supplementary budget of 85.4 billion Naira, allocating 91% to capital expenditures and 9% for recurrent expenditures.

During the signing ceremony, Governor Namadi explained that the supplementary budget was necessitated by the need to provide additional funding for ongoing projects across the state, as this will ultimately benefit the citizens of Jigawa State.

Governor Umar Namadi has also signed six additional bills into law, which were recently passed by the House of Assembly.

The newly assented laws include:

1. Jigawa State Senior Secondary Education Board Law

2. Jigawa State Information and Digital Technology Agency Law

3. Jigawa State Resident Identity Management Law

4. The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (Amendment) Law, No. 1

5. The Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission Amendment Law (no. 1)

5. Local Government Councils Amendment Law (no. 6)

6. Local Government Councils Supplementary Appropriation Law.

According to the Governor, the laws will improve various aspects of governance and public services in Jigawa State.