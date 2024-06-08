Religious leaders have be advised against partisan politics and statements that could bridge the peace of Adamawa state.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri gave the advise at the inauguration of the Church Of the Brethren In Nigeria, new principal officers, in Hong town

These new leaders of the Church Of the Brethren In Nigeria have been mandated to lead the church for the next four years.

They are to take over from Rev. Dr. Joel Bili whose tenure just came to an end.

The church spiritual adviser Rev. Ezra Dawi, presided over the administering the oath of office on the new leadership of the church.

Speaking at the occasion governor Ahmadu Fintiri congratulated the new leaders urging them to live according to the Biblical injunction and submit to the service of God and humanity.

The governor commended the efforts of the previous leadership of the church for leading the body of Christ to the best of their abilities

In his acceptance speech, the new EYN President Rev. Dr. Daniel Mbaya, appreciated the role played by the previous leadership of the church and promised to sustain such efforts.

He however, pointed out areas the new leadership will work towards improving

Other speakers shared their views at the occasion .

Few among notable prospects lined up for the new leadership is the establishment of a University as well as Television and Radio stations.

The newly inaugurated leaders of the church include: Rev’d Dr. Daniel Mbaya president, Rev’d Nuhu Mutah Abba Vice President, Rev’d James Musa General Secretary and Rev’d Timta Luka Musa will serve as Administrative Secretary.