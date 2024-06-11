Hunter Biden has been found guilty of lying about his drug use when buying a gun.

A jury in the US state of Delaware found the president’s son guilty on all three counts after hearing a week of witness testimony and evidence in the high-profile criminal trial.

Hunter Biden showed little emotion as the guilty verdicts were read out, and stared ahead with his arms folded before turning around to give a hug to some of the younger associates of his legal team.

Once court was adjourned, he stood and gave a hug to attorney Abbe Lowell before kissing and embracing his wife.

The pair walked out quietly together. He was promptly escorted out by Secret Service agents as journalists sprinted down staircases to get outside.