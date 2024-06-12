Governor of Delta state Sheriff Oborevwori has inaugurated the first phase of the Emevor-Orogun road measuring 4.4km with 5.5km of drainage system to connect several agrarian communities to ease movement of farm produce.

At a brief ceremony, the Governor directed the commissioner for works to scope the second phase of the road linking Isoko North council to Ughelli North Council

The rural dwellers of the agrarian community of Emevor in Isoko North council are happy with the completion of the first phase of the Emevor-Orogun road after decades of being abandoned.

Traders of this local market could not hide joy for obvious reasons at the Inauguration of road. They rolled out drums to celebrate this occasion

As they rejoiced, they also demanded the completion of another road to link Orogun, which the commissioner for works, Charles Aniagwu says will be fixed.

Governor Oborevwori is satisfied that he has kept his promise to the people as he announced another good news, completion of the 11.56km 2nd phase Emevor-Orogun road.