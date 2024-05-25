Natives of Okuama Community have finally agreed to move to the Internally Displaced persons camp in Ewu after meeting with Governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He also allayed their fear, as he says their school and health centre will be rebuilt in three months.

Nine days after the IDP camp was set up for the Okuama community, natives refused to move into the camp even after several pleas by government officials.

At the government house Asaba, natives of the Okuama community converged at the invite the governor who reassured them of plans to resettle all displaced persons urging them to go the IDP camp

Some of the representatives who responded dispelled doubts, and the reason they are unwilling to go to camp.

But, after the meeting went into closed doors, the natives who briefed journalists say they have backtracked with their earlier decision.

The chairman of the IDP Management committee disclosed that the state government plans to rebuild school and health centre.

With this development in the coming days the IDP camp will be full with natives of Okuama community.