The internally displaced persons camp in Ewu for the Okuama community is now ready to house them, as the Delta state government requests that they occupy the temporary area while arrangements for permanent resettlement to their ancestral homes are underway.

Abraham Ogbodo, chairman of the IDP Management Committee, who led journalists around the camp, said the location is great, well-equipped, and secure for people.

Three weeks after it was set up, the internally displaced persons management committee took journalists round the camp in Ewu, Ughelli South to show that it is now ready to accommodate the natives who have been living in the forest, an aftermath of the killing of 17 army personnel in March this year.

After the brief tour of the facility, the committee chairman spoke to newsmen.

After the withdrawal of the army from Okuama last week, natives have been returning to ruins of their homes and are yet to come to the camp.

TVC news crew visited Okuama to see and hear what the people have to say about the IDP camp set up for them.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori will be visiting the IDP camp by weekend to officially open it. For now the committee is appealing to the Okuama natives to proceed to the camp.