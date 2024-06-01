The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has flagged off the construction of Manyam – Unongo Village – Adikpo (23km) and Tyowanye – Uga (21km) roads in Kwande and Buruku local government area respectively.

Performing the flag off ceremony, the Governor through the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Urban Development, Tiza Imojime, expressed commitment towards developing rural roads infrastructure to boost the state’s economy.

Effective road networks are a critical factor to the economic prosperity of any country because of its role in driving commerce, and transportation.

The task of building good road networks rests on the federal and state governments.

Benue state government takes this as a priority as Governor, Hyacinth Alia awards the construction of Manyam – Unongo Village – Adikpo road.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Fidelis Unongo and the host community expressed appreciation to Governor Alia for the project, saying the road when completed would open up the hinterland and reconnect it to the cities making life a lot easier for the people.

The Project Manager promised to deliver high quality work within the stipulated time frame. According to him, the 23km road is expected to be completed within twelve months.

The Commissioner for Works, Housing and Urban Development, also inspected the ongoing road constructions on the former Clinic road, Gyado junction underpass and Kesi street all in Gboko Local Government Area.