The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, the capital of Ondo.

A statement by EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said they were nabbed at their hideout following intelligence.

In custody are Tosin, Busayo Ayeni, Olumide Oluwalogbon, Temitayo Temenu, Victor Emaiku, Abiodun Babatunde, Ehuwayijomo Orowole, Odukoya Jesuseyiyan, Akinselure Bayo, Awopetu Abayomi, Adekanyi Ayo, Victor Ugwu and Omotehinse Joshua.

Others include Awopetu Emmanuel, Ige Damilola, Omotoyinbo Pelumi, Ayeomoni Oluwaseun, Adeoye Olamide, Ojo Gbolahon, Adegbona Adedeji, Johnson Sunkanmi, Emmanuel Emaiku Michael, Abel Ayo, Samuel Famous, Resurrection Adetuwa, Emaiku Emmanuel, Ogundele Oluwaseun.

The rest: Leke Daniel, Obafemi Tosin, Suleimon Moshood, Akadiri Olalekan, Adeyanju Isaac, Alakuro Lasisi, Hammed Saqio, Emaiku Abraham, Adenuberun Olarenwaju, Pius Ogunfeyimi, Okunnuwa Moses, Ayomideji Owolabi, Falodun Temilehin and. Owanikan Damilola.

Exotic cars, Laptops, Phones, and others were seized from them and will soon be charged to court according to the EFCC.