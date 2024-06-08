The US-built pier will once again allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza by water in the coming days, this is according to Israeli military on Saturday, following structural repairs.

IDF (Israel Defence Forces) says Securing Gaza’s coastal region is the first step in the US military’s Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) capacity.

In the upcoming days, humanitarian aid can continue to be delivered to the Gaza population thanks to the pier’s reopening, according to the Israeli military.

The US Central Command announced on Friday that the makeshift pier moored off Gaza’s coast had been re-established after a portion of the construction broke off two weeks after it began operations.

The relief is intended to alleviate a humanitarian crisis in Gaza that has been developing for eight months since Israel launched an invasion in response to the October 7 Hamas-led attacks that killed 1,200 people in Israel.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 36,000 people have been murdered in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s offensive, which has destroyed much of the territory and displaced the majority of the inhabitants.