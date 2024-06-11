Some suspected Boko Haram Insurgents were said to have abducted three passengers between Garin Kuturu and Mannanari village, along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

Sources say the incident occurred at about 5:50pm local time on Monday.

While security operatives are yet to confirm the incident, commuters ply the route on Tuesday safely.

Else where, The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali disclosed that over 140 terrorists have been killed with 57 others arrested in the ongoing Operation Lake Sanity 2.

According to him, numerous weapons belonging to the terrorist have been recovered during an ongoing operation by the task force.

This successes recorded by the military is in line with the Tinubu administration’s determination of ensuring security of lives and property of citizens.