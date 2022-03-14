Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct IRC Staff, Others In Monguno

Hundreds of humanitarian workers are in shock with the report of the abduction of a staff of International Rescue Committee, IRC and three other security personnel attached to the staff quarters in Monguno town of Borno State.

The incident has generated fears to residents of monguno and questions as to how the terrorists made their way to the staff quarters and pick a staff.

Sources say there was also no sound of a gunshot when this incident happened to suggest a forceful entry.

Monguno town is about 138.6 kilometers away from maiduguri the state capital with heavy security personnel carrying out operations.

At the moment, the IRC had not made any public announcement on the abduction of its staff.