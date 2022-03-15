Police arrest, arraign woman who distributed petrol as souvenirs

The lady who distributed fuel at her party has been arrested and arraigned at the Special Offences Mobile Court of Lagos State in the Ikeja Magisterial District, Holden at Oshodi.

This is contained in a statement signed by the police public relations officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu.

The statement reads: ” Ogbulu Chidinma Pearl, was arraigned on a four-count charge of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, endangering human life by distributing combustible matter in a public gathering, intent to do harm to another and unlawfully carrying on the business of storage and containerizing petroleum product without permit.

The Suspect was however granted bail and Case adjourned to 24th March, 2022.