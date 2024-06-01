A boat sank while crossing a river in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 20 people, according to Taliban officials.

Quraishi Badlon, provincial head of Nangarhar province’s communications and culture department, stated that the boat sank while crossing a river in Mohmand Dara area on Saturday, killing 20 people, including women and children.

Mr Badlon stated that the boat was carrying 25 people, five of whom survived, according to village residents.

According to a statement issued by the Nangarhar health department, five bodies have been recovered thus far: a man, a woman, two boys, and a girl. It further stated that a medical team and ambulances were dispatched to the area.

Officials did not disclose information on the reason of the tragedy and stated that rescuers are currently looking for more bodies.

Residents commonly use locally constructed boats to commute between villages and marketplaces.