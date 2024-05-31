At least 15 people have died of suspected heatstroke in India’s eastern states of Bihar and Odisha, according to officials.

The heatwave besieged by the country is likely to last until Saturday.

India has had a scorching summer, with a section of the capital Delhi recording the country’s highest ever temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius (127.22°F) this week, though this may be revised once the weather department inspects the sensors of the weather station that recorded the reading, according to Reuters.

While temperatures in northern and central India are expected to drop in the coming days, the current heatwave in east India is likely to continue for two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which declares a heatwave when the temperature

Ten people died on Thursday in a government hospital in Odisha’s Rourkela district, according to authorities, while five people died in Bihar’s Aurangabad city as a result of “sunstroke”.

The Odisha government has prohibited outdoor activities for its employees between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when temperatures peak.

Three people died of suspected heatstroke in Jharkhand state, neighbouring Bihar, local media reported.

In Delhi, where high temperatures have been causing birds and wild monkeys to faint or fall sick, the city zoo is relying on pools and sprinklers to bring relief to its 1,200 occupants.

Delhi, where the temperature is expected to touch 43 C on Friday, recorded its first heat-related death this week and is facing an acute water shortage.