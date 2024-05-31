Donald Trump became the first past president of the United States to be convicted of a crime on Thursday, when a New York jury found him guilty of fabricating paperwork to conceal a payment to an adult movie star actress ahead of the 2016 election.

Following two days of deliberation, the 12-member jury found Trump guilty on all 34 criminal counts. Trump observed with disinterest as the jurors were polled to confirm the unanimous verdict.

Justice Juan Merchan scheduled the punishment for July 11, just days before the Republican Party formally nominates Trump for president ahead of the November 5 election.

Falsifying company records has a maximum term of four years in prison, but those convicted frequently receive lesser sentences, fines, or probation. If he won the election, his incarceration would not preclude him from campaigning or taking government.

Trump, who will not be jailed ahead of sentencing, continues to deny wrongdoing. His attorney announced plans to appeal as quickly as possible.

The verdict plunges the United States into unexplored territory ahead of the November vote, when Trump will try to win back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump, 77, remains a significant figure in American politics despite this unprecedented conviction.