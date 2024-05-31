Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has met with security agencies in Abia state where it resolved to continue to engage with relevant stakeholders and community leaders to ensure security in the state.

The expanded meeting which had members of the security advisory council for the first time, also condemned the killing of the two soldiers in Aba by unknown gunmen.

Special Adviser to Governor Otti on security, MacDonald Uba says the Governor will release his statement on the attack on soldiers in Aba soon.