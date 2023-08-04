Former U.S President Trump has pleaded not guilty to four federal felony counts stemming from allegations that he participated in a multi-part conspiracy to defy voters and remain in office despite losing the 2020 election, resulting in an unprecedented attack on the United States Capitol.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump appeared before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, just a quarter-mile from where rioting supporters first attacked police officers and knocked down barriers on the west grounds of the Capitol.

Trump was informed of the maximum sentences for each of the four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy against rights, and obstruction of or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The maximum sentences range from five to 20 years and each include up to $250,000 in fines.

The former President was accompanied by his defense attorneys, Lauro and Todd Blanche, who traveled from Bedminster, New Jersey, shortly before his court appearance. Apart from stating his name and age and responding “yes” to queries about whether he understood the allegations, the former president sat calmly, hands occasionally fidgeting, during the 27-minute arraignment in Courtroom 22.

Trump’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 28 before District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who will preside over the trial. Chutkan hopes to set a trial date at the hearing, which Trump is not required to attend, according to Upadhyaya. Before the hearing, prosecutors and the defense must file files outlining probable trial dates and how long they expect it to take.