Prominent US Senator Bob Menendez has entered a not guilty plea to corruption allegations, despite mounting calls for his resignation.

After expressing confidence that he would be cleared in the criminal prosecution just days prior, Menendez on Wednesday entered his not-guilty plea in Federal Court in New York.

This week, the senator’s four co-defendants—businessmen Jose Uribe, Fred Daibes, and Wael Hana, as well as his wife Nadine Menendez—all entered not guilty pleas.

Dozens of Menendez’s fellow Democrats in Congress have urged him to step down since the indictment was announced late last week, underscoring mounting political pressure against the longtime Senator.

So far, Menendez has temporarily withdrawn from his role as Chair of the influential Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, but he has vowed to fight the charges against him.

“I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s Senior Senator,” he told reporters.

Federal prosecutors have accused Menedez of accepting bribes in exchange for political favours, including advancing Egyptian Government interests.