The Senate has agreed to hold an extensive debate on the request by chairman of ECOWAS and President of the federal republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following military takeover in Niger Republic.

President Tinubu in a letter read by the President of the Senate on Friday, briefed and requested the chamber’s approval of the implementation of the resolutions by the ECOWAS heads on government and state held on Sunday.

The state reads thus:

Political situation in Niger.

Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt. in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

1. Closure and monitoring of all land borders with Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling excercise.

2. Cutting off Electricity supply to Niger Republic

3. Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique

4. Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

5. Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports

6. Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigeriens on the imperative of these actions particularly via social media

7. Military build up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant