Over 330 people were killed by flash floods and rainstorms that devastated large portions of the provinces of Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan, and Ghor in Afghanistan, according to local Afghan officials and the World Food Programme’s Afghanistan office.

Torrential downpours on Friday devastated towns and farmland throughout multiple provinces, with northern Baghlan being most badly affected.

According to Edayatullah Hamdard, Baghlan’s provincial director of Natural Disaster Management, the floods also damaged homes and property in various areas. He stated that the death toll was preliminary and that it “might rise because many people are missing.”

The capital, Kabul, was also affected by flash floods, according to Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry of Natural Disaster Management. He stated that rescue teams with food and other supplies have been despatched to the affected areas.

Saiq stated that authorities are currently focusing on the rescue operation, and that he may be able to provide more accurate data on casualties and damage later.