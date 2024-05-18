A new round of intense rain and flooding in central Afghanistan has left at least fifty people dead, according to an official.

Leading the communications department for the central province of Ghor, Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaeem, informed reporters that no information was available regarding the number of casualties resulting from the Friday rainstorm that also closed off several important routes in the region.

In Feroz-Koh, the provincial capital, Zaeem said that 2,000 dwellings had been totally demolished, 4,000 had been partially damaged, and over 2,000 stores were submerged.

More than 1,600 people were injured and 315 people lost their lives in northern Afghanistan last week due to flash floods brought on by torrential rains, according to authorities on Sunday.

Report says Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and the United Nations considers it one of countries most vulnerable to climate change.

It has struggled with a lack of aid since the Taliban gained power and Western forces left the nation in 2021 because development aid, which was the main source of funding for the administration, was drastically reduced.

The deficit has gotten worse in the years that have followed as foreign countries struggle with conflicting global issues and mounting criticism of the Taliban’s restrictions on Afghan women.