The Nigerian army authorities have handed over another set of 8 students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, who were rescued over the weekend.

Last month, 32 students of CUSTECH were abducted within the school premises while preparing for their exams.

The state government initially rescued four of the abducted students, followed by another 16.

Two victims reportedly escaped and eight more have now been rescued, bringing the number of students who regained their freedom to 30.

They were handed over to the kogi state governor Ahmed Ododo.