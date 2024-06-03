The Nigeria Labour Congress says workers will not be intimidated by any organisation or government entity over the rightful decision to withdraw services through an indefinite nationwide strike.

The Congress was reacting to a statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria earlier in the day that the National Grid had been shut down by electricity workers.

NLC says the alleged spreading of outright falsehood to mislead the public instead of working with other stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by Nigerian workers is not helpful in any way.

It also denied the alleged manhandling of some persons in relation to the strike.