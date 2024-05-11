Zamfara state Government has again dissociated self from the ongoing move by some persons claiming to be federal government agents negotiating with armed bandits with a view to addressing the lingering security challenges in the state.The Government described the action as illegal and unpatriotic aimed at undermining it’s quest for lasting peace

This is not the first time Zamfara government under Governor Dauda Lawal is raising alarm over such move my unidentified persons

A press statement signed by the Commissioner of information and culture Mannir Hidara says the steps taking is against the wishes of the state government and entire people of the state

“We noted with dismayed over the attitudes of some unpatriotic group of people claiming to be assigned by the federal government to go round in some parts of the state and negotiate with armed bandits as part of measures to end banditry activities in Zamfara”

The government added that it is not a party to it and will never support the move

“At several occasions, Governor Dauda Lawal had announced that his administration has no plans to negotiate or support any peace accord with bandits operating in Zanfara” The statement reads”

The government insisted, that the move is purely political by some enemies of peace

“To us, this move is politically motivated by the enamies of the state with mission to demoralize the plans and commitment of the current administration in fighting banditry and other criminal activities in the state”

“As a government we reject in totality the initiative and call on the general public as well as security agencies to monitor and reject their movement in the state, as it is against the wishes of the entire people of Zamfara state”

“To the best of our understanding, it is politically constituted to causes mayhem to our security agencies and the present administration of Governor Dauda Lawal in its tireless efforts in tackling the current security challenges in Zamfara”

The Government assured the people of its readiness to continue to protect lives and properties and urge all to support security agencies at all cost

“The general public is hereby assured that the state government in collaborations with security agencies is on top of the situation and is working round the clock to ensure that peace is restored to all parts of the state insisting that banditry will soon be a thing of the past.

In a related development, the Zamfara state government however extend it’s condolences and sympathy to the victims of the recent bandits attacks in Sakajiki and Bilbis Communities in Kaura Namoda and Tsafe local governments

It described it as unfortunate and would not be allow to continue.