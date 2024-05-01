YIAGA Africa wants the Lagos State electoral law to be amended in line with the 2022 electoral act.

The election observation organisation made this known among many other recommendations at a roundtable on legislative reform for improved Local Government Elections in Lagos.

As Lagos State prepares to hold another Local Government elections next year, the need for proper reform for an improved electoral process has been brought to the front burner.

This is an advocacy roundtable on legislative reform for improved Local Government Elections organised by the Yiaga Africa. And the recommendations are;

An election should be conducted not earlier than 150 days, and not later than 130 days to the expiration of the current local government administration.

The uniformity of the tenure of office for the Local Government should be 4 years across the country.

There should be proper funding for LASIEC.

360 days notice of elections for proper planning.

YIAGA Africa believes these will help to strengthen the state independent electoral commissions and provide clarity on how elections should be conducted.

To have better Local Government elections next year, the panelists are of the opinion that there is the need to build citizens trust to be able to resolve the issue of voter apathy.

The Inter-party advisory council implores LASIEC to make the laws guiding the electoral process to be available to political parties and the public.

The discourse at this roundtable is also adding a voice to the advocacy for Local Government Autonomy as a necessity for democratic development at the grassroots.