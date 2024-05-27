Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing a safe, supportive and inclusive environment where every child in the state can thrive and fulfil their dreams.Governor Abiodun, who made this known during the year 2024 Children’s Day celebration, with the theme, “Enhancing the Total Well-Being of Nigerian Child Through Quality Education and Skills Development”, at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, stated that education was at the heart of government’s efforts to uplift children in the state, to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor noted that the theme for this year’s celebration was appropriate in the light of current international best practises in the sector, promising that government would not relent in its efforts at preparing the children for the future.

“Our commitment to investing in their well-being and future success is at the front burner of this administration; that is why social welfare and well-being, quality education and human-capital development are uppermost in our ISEYA developmental pillar”.

“We have remained consistent with employment of teachers and the Ogun Teach Intervention Programme, which has been designed to fill manpower shortages in primary, secondary and technical colleges across the state”, he said.

The Governor informed that his administration made tremendous strides in expanding access to quality education for all children, regardless of their background or circumstance, just as government had ensured that basic education remains compulsory and free for every child in the state’s public Schools.

He appreciated the Office of the First lady of Ogun State, Ministries of Women Affairs and Social Development; Education, Science and Technology; Youth and Sports Development and other key agencies contributing to the development and care of the children in the state, promising steadfast commitment to supporting them every step of the way.

Abiodun encouraged the children to realise that their potential is limitless, advising them to strive to be the best in all their endeavours, to complement government’s efforts at building a brighter future for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

In an interview, one of the students, Miss Yetunde Ajisafe from Nawarudeen High School, Oke-Ijehun, Abeokuta, appreciated the governor for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of children and for celebrating them yearly to give them a sense of belonging.

Highlights of the celebration were Match Past of schools and Non-Governmental Organisations, as well as presentation of awards to those who excelled in the exercise and Essay Competition.