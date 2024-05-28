The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo state has suspended a female Governorship Aspirant in the last primary election, Folake Omogoroye.

Mrs. Omogoroye’s suspension is coming weeks after the suspension of a governorship aspirant, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Her suspension was contained in a statement issued by the party’s executive committee in Ode Aye Ward 1, Okitipupa local government area of Ondo state.

In the same vein, Four ward executive members, Ayesan Tunde; the Organizing Secretary, Jemiken Seyi; Assistant P.R.O, Adebayo Omobayo; the Assistant Welfare Secretary and Eweje Omotayo; Assistant Treasurer were also suspended by the party.

The suspension letter was signed by Akinsowola Awodele, Chairman of the ward, supported by twelve other executive members.

According to the letter, Mr. Omogoroye was suspended due to “anti-party activities and flagrant disobedience for constituted authority of the party”.

Recall that the female governorship aspirant called for the cancellation of the governorship primary election recently held in the state, conducted under the headship of the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo.

Omogoroye had threatened a court action if the exercise wasn’t cancelled by the party for alleged widespread absence of election across the state.