The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has urged Nigerians to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slips as currently, the result is not In any paper format.

A statement released by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Wednesday, stated that the information became necessary as some individuals are already circulating printed result slips on social media.

It added that unlike last year, the results at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the Board’s website.

The statement read, “The Board, once again, wishes to state clearly that the only way to check the 2024 UTME result is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone used by the candidate in registering for the UTME exercise. Ensure that the SIM is not on any bundle

“This is different from what obtained last year, hence, the results, at the moment, are not and cannot be found on the Board’s website.

“Candidates are urged to follow the method specified above to obtain their results. They need not visit any cybercafe or patronise any third-party entity to check their result.

“The public is also advised to be wary of any candidate parading printed result slip as currently, the result is not on any paper format as being circulated on social media by some individuals.

“A reasonable number of candidates have checked their results as seen on our monitoring dashboard but for the few still struggling, please follow the right channel.”