The Nigerian Senate has set up a 7 man Adhoc Committee that will investigate over eleven thousand mega abandoned projects across various sectors in Nigeria .

The committee was constituted following a debate on a motion moved by ondo South lawmaker , Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on the urgent need to assess and investigate mega projects abandoned by the Federal Government across the country .

The Committee set up under the Goodluck Jonathan Administration to investigate abandoned federal Government Projects across the 36 states of the Federation uncovered about 11,866 abandoned by the Federal Government since independence in 1960 .

The Senate is worried that this huge number of projects left abandoned has negatively impacted the economy as a significant amount of the Country’s GDP IS lost yearly and Foreign Direct Investment is on a Steady decline .

The lawmakers are seeking a turn around of this situation to salvage the country’s ailing economy and attract foreign direct investment

The Senate proceeded to constitute a 7 Man Adhoc Committee that will be led by the deputy leader of the Senate , to probe further into the matter and report its findings to the senate in a month’s time .