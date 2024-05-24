President Bola Tinubu will be in Lagos this Sunday to officially inaugurate the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Minister of works, David Umahi said this at a stakeholders meeting while addressing compensation and environmental issues in Lagos.

On the 20th of May, indigenes of Okun Ajah community in Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state trooped out in protest, demanding the minister of works shelves the planned demolition of their ancestral homes.

Two days after the protest, the minister of works, Mr David Umahi is meeting with stakeholders for the third time since the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project started.

Comprising of business owners and land owners in communities along the coast, most of them are concerned about the planned demolition which is set to commence from kilometre 4.

After about an hour of negotiation, the minister conceded to their appeal which is to revert to the old coastal road.

But for Mosherekogo community on kilometre 28, their appeal was turned down.

The minister also announced that sections 3 and 4 which are in Cross-river and Akwa-Ibom states will commence as the ministry of works has started procurement of materials needed for the project.

Apart from the demolition and compensation issues, there are also environmental concerns.

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s one year anniversary on May 29th, the minister said the Lagos-calabar coastal highway project will be inaugurated on Sunday, May 26.