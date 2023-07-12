An adhoc committee is to investigate alleged gross financial mismanagement and fictitious awards of contracts at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

The House of Representatives also resolved to interface in the face-off between Resident doctors and the Federal government to avert another strike.

Five members led by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, sponsored a motion to compel a probe into the activities of NIMASA over alleged infractions in its operations.

The movers of the motion say there is need to dig into the alleged award of questionable contracts and fraudulent foreign exchange transactions.

In another motion, the House sought increased maritime security in the coastal areas of Akwa Ibom and the entire Niger Delta region.

Advertisement

The flooding affecting thousands of residents in Kosofe federal constituency of Lagos State has been brought to the attention of lawmakers.

This is through a motion of urgent public importance from the member representing the constituency, Kafilat Ogbara.

The House has now moved to avert an imminent industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors.

It says this is to avert untimely deaths of citizens who require medical attention.

If the parliament has its way, JAMB’s UTME results will now be valid for three years.

Advertisement

The House is now to meet with relevant authorities of the Federal Ministry of Education and JAMB on how best to make this feasible