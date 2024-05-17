The Senate has passed a bill for the Establishment of the North West Development Commission to address the challenges facing the seven states in the geopolitical zone.

This followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Committee on Special Duties .

The bill to establish the commission was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin and 20 other senators from the seven states in the North West geopolitical zone.

Presenting the committee’s report, Senator Kaka says the bill is well structured and strategically streamlined for the socio-economic development of the North West geopolitical zone of the country.

He also said that the commission’s establishment would bring the federal government closer to the North Western states and meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.