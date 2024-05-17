The Minister of Information and National Orientation , Mohammed Idris , has assured leaders of the Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria (IBAN) that the Federal Government will support all media platforms across the country as it is a part of President Bola Tinubu’S ‘ renewed hope agenda .

This was disclosed at a meeting with IBAN in the Abuja

Running a media business in Nigeria can be challenging and frustrating because of poor electricity, lack of funds , among other issues.

Due to this , some media houses have shut down as they are unable to provide infrastructure for the business .

This is why leaders of the Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria decided to have a meeting with the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

The Meeting is aimed at revitalising the media industry to harness the economic potential of the sector .

Leaders of the Independent Broadcast Association of Nigeria want the Federal Government to finance the sector and fix renewable energy to cut costs.

The Minister on his part assured the media of full support from the Federal Government .

The Minister urged the media to explore renewable energy initiatives as an alternative to the power crisis.