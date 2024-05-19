Members of the Lagos State Persons With Disabilities PWDS, have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint someone that can be trusted with the leadership of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The physically challenged persons who converged on the Volleyball Court of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, told newsmen that the humanitarian affairs ministry should be managed by people with a high level of managerial experience.

Other attributes needed for the leadership of the Ministry according to them include a good listening ear, empathy for the poor among Others.