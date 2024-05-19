The Oyo state government has opened the first phase of the the newly constructed Olodo bridge in Ibadan.

The bridge was opened for use by the state’s commissioner for works Dahud Sangodoyin amid cheers and jubilation by residents of the community.

For residents and road users who ply the popular Olodo bridge in Ibadan, the wait is now over.

The road was thrown into a deplorable state in July 2023 after a heavy flood led to the collapse of the bridge which was under construction leaving road users with no other choice than to use alternative routes.

Following the completion of the first phase of the bridge, motorists can now use the road while the next phase is expected to be completed in due course.

The Olodo bridge connects Ibadan with Iwo in Osun state and the Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo road spanning 35km.

Residents and road users expressed joy over the development as recall past experiences while the road was still under construction.

To these traders, it’s a new dawn for them as they anticipate high patronage following the development.

Finally, a sigh of relief for road users and residents of Olodo community as the fixing of the road will not only ensure seamless movement, it will also contribute to the socioeconomic development of the community.