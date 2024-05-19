The Ikeja local government council is seeking the cooperation of residents in Alausa as it commences road construction projects in Makinde/Odewale Streets.

The decision to construct these roads, according to the chairman of the council Mojeed Balogun is a testament to Government’s commitment to improving the lives of residents and enhancing the economic prospects of the community.

At a stakeholders’ engagement, residents gathered to deliberate on the best way forward as some houses will be impacted to pay way for construction.

The contractor handling the project says this has become inevitable following a survey of the area.

The Onilu of Alausa Toyin Badmus called for calm and cooperation of residents stressing the project will be for the benefits of all.