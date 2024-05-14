Sixty-five policemen are undergoing training on hostage rescue missions, riot and civil disturbances in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo who declared the training open, said the participants will be retrained in taking lead positions in combating criminal activities and protecting lives and property.

This is a one-week training for police officers from different divisions and formations in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria.

It is designed to train the officers, totalling 65, on ways to combat rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other raging crimes in state.

Declaring the training open, the State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo emphasised that the days of police officers running away from crime scenes are over in the state.

According to him, the programme is part of the training and retraining for 2024 for conventional policemen, drawn from various formations and divisions of the command.

Earlier, the Commander of 17 Squadron Police Mobile Force, Akure, Adeola Odetunji said the training is in line with the agenda of the Inspector-General of Police to ensure professionalism and zero tolerance for corrupt practices.