The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Maritime command AIG Susan U. Horsfall says its not going to be business as usual in the command.

The recently posted AIG charged her team to take their roles seriously in securing the Maritime areas while working with relevant agencies.

AIG Horsfall stated this during what she calls strategic meeting with the commands management team, issues such as treatment of members of host communities, corruption and outright determination to collaborate with relevant agencies to tackle Maritime crime.