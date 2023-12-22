Minister of Health Ali Pate says anyone caught in the practice of illegal organ harvesting for money will be made to face the full wrath of the law and be prosecuted.

The Minister was speaking against the backdrop of a recent media report, which exposed the growing magnitude of illegal kidney trade within the federal capital territory.

Organ harvesting, donation or transplantation is the process of removing an organ from a person known as the donor and surgically placing it in another known as the recipient whose organ has failed.

Mixed reactions currently trail an investigative report done over the recent boom in the illegal sale of kidneys in a suburb of the FCT.

Since the news broke various individuals and organizations have reacted with many condemning the trend while calling for proper investigations and government interventions to end the crime.

In a swift response, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare speaks strongly on the illegality of organ harvesting and sale.

The minister equally disclosed that the federal ministry of health has empowered health regulatory bodies to investigate the hospitals allegedly involved.

This is to confirm and take appropriate steps in line with existing laws as it concerns both the sellers, buyers, as well as the medical practitioners and facilities.

In 2010, about 11,000 illegally harvested organs were obtained by the world health organization it is also estimated that about 7,000 kidneys are harvested and trafficked illegally each year.

Kidneys still remain the most trafficked organ globally because everyone has two and as long as they function properly, a recipient and donor can live with just one.